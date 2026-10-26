Mumbai Shocker: Man Arrested For Allegedly Throwing 9-Month-Old Son Off Ghatkopar Railway Station Skywalk; Infant Critical |

Mumbai: The Ghatkopar police have arrested a 23-year-old man, identified as Jafar Jahangir Shaikh, for allegedly throwing his nine-month-old son off the skywalk at Ghatkopar railway station (West), in a shocking incident reported on October 25. The infant sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sion Hospital.

Wife Files Police Complaint

According to the FIR, the complaint was lodged by the accused’s wife, Aarti Shaikh, 22, a homemaker who lives with her husband and their infant son near Ghatkopar railway station. The couple, who married for love two years ago, had reportedly been embroiled in frequent domestic disputes over minor issues for nearly a year, with tensions beginning during Aarti’s pregnancy.

The situation allegedly worsened after Jafar developed a habit of inhaling whitener to get intoxicated. The accused reportedly works in the clothes-selling business.

Argument Erupts On Skywalk

According to the complaint, at around 8.10 pm on October 25, Aarti was standing with her infant son on the railway skywalk in Ghatkopar West when Jafar arrived there. He allegedly got into an argument with her and insisted on taking the child with him.

Jafar allegedly took the baby from Aarti’s arms, abused her and threatened to throw both her and the child off the skywalk. When Aarti pleaded with him to return the baby, he allegedly became enraged and threw the infant off the skywalk.

The incident triggered panic in the railway station area. Aarti immediately rushed downstairs and found her son lying in a pool of blood. She picked him up and sought medical assistance.

With the help of Ghatkopar police personnel who reached the spot after receiving information about the incident, the injured infant was taken to Rajawadi Hospital. After providing initial treatment, doctors referred him to Sion Hospital for further medical care, where he remains in critical condition.

The police subsequently recorded Aarti’s statement at Sion Hospital and registered a case against Jafar under Sections 109(1), 351(3) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to the alleged offences. The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway, police said.

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