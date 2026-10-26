Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde Condemns Mallikarjun Kharge's Alleged Remarks On PM Modi's Late Father, Calls For Dignity In Politics |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde strongly condemned the remarks made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late father, describing them as unfortunate and contrary to the dignity expected in public life.

Personal Attacks Draw Criticism

Dr. Shinde said political differences must never descend into personal attacks, particularly against family members who are no longer alive. He expressed concern over the declining standards of political discourse and said that targeting the Prime Minister’s deceased father crosses the boundaries of decency and mutual respect.

Referring to the wider political reaction to the controversy, Dr. Shinde emphasised that the Prime Minister holds a constitutional office backed by the people’s mandate. He said that while criticism and disagreement are integral to democracy, elected representatives must exercise restraint and responsibility. The public expects political leaders to uphold dignity and democratic values, even amid sharp political differences.

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