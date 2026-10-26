ISKCON Juhu Hosts 500-Drum Maha Bhakti Rhythm Yatra To Raise Funds For 1,200-Seat Auditorium At Kharghar Temple |

Mumbai: The Juhu centre of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) organised a bhakti music festival featuring 500 drums over the weekend to support the construction of a 1,200-seat auditorium at the ISKCON temple in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

Devotional Music Enthrals Audience

A packed audience immersed itself in a wave of devotion and rhythm at the event, which marked the opening weekend of Drum Cafe India's Maha Bhakti Rhythm Yatra.

Saturday's programme featured performances by Dr Vinod Hasal, Sudeep Jaipurwale, Vaishali Mhade, Vaishnavi Shriram and Siddhartha Dey. The evening also featured a dance performance by Vinodini Oberoi.

Audience Joins Bhajan-Jamming Session

The highlight of the event was a bhajan-jamming session, during which the audience drummed and sang along to popular devotional favourites, including 'Aigiri Nandini' and 'Shri Krishna Govinda Hare Murari'. As the drumming grew more intense, audience members got up to dance to the rhythm.

Hasal said, “This is the beginning of Maha Bhakti Rhythm Yatra, happening in Mumbai, and the response has been really good. A lot of great artists are performing, a total of 28-30 artists from shows like 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' and 'Indian Idol', et al.”

The event aims to serve a purpose beyond entertainment. A part of the proceeds will go towards the construction of an auditorium intended to provide talented young artists from Maharashtra and across India with a platform to perform, enabling people from all walks of life to connect with the country's cultural heritage.

Hasal envisions expanding the initiative from 500 drums to 10,000 and beyond, taking the experience of collective rhythm and devotion to audiences everywhere.

The Maha Bhakti Rhythm Yatra will continue at ISKCON Juhu in Mumbai on October 31-November 1, November 14-15 and November 21-22, 2026.

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