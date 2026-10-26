 Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Condemns Mallikarjun Kharge's Remarks On PM Modi, Demands Public Apology
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Condemns Mallikarjun Kharge's Remarks On PM Modi, Demands Public Apology

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Condemns Mallikarjun Kharge's Remarks On PM Modi, Demands Public Apology

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded a public apology. Lodha also targeted Rahul Gandhi and described Kharge's comments as objectionable.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, October 26, 2026, 08:22 PM IST
Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Condemns Mallikarjun Kharge's Remarks On PM Modi, Demands Public Apology
Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha | File Photo

Mumbai: Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has strongly condemned the objectionable remarks made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Minister Lodha demanded that Kharge apologize to the nation for his statement.

Minister Criticises Congress Leadership

In this regard, Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said, “Vinashkale Viparit Buddhi” (When destruction is imminent, one's intellect works adversely). Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was behaving like a small child. The statement made by Mallikarjun Kharge has revealed the extent of his intellect. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great personality, and making such remarks about him is unbecoming of anyone.

Read Also
Joshi Katta In Kalwa Gets Open-Air Gym For Senior Citizens, Promotes Fitness, Friendship And...
Joshi Katta In Kalwa Gets Open-Air Gym For Senior Citizens, Promotes Fitness, Friendship And...

Minister Lodha stated that making objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not merely an insult to an individual but an insult to the nation. Kharge should apologize to the nation for his statement. Otherwise, the people will not forgive him, Minister Lodha warned.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source