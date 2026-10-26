Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Condemns Mallikarjun Kharge's Remarks On PM Modi, Demands Public Apology

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha | File Photo

Mumbai: Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has strongly condemned the objectionable remarks made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Minister Lodha demanded that Kharge apologize to the nation for his statement.

Minister Criticises Congress Leadership

In this regard, Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said, “Vinashkale Viparit Buddhi” (When destruction is imminent, one's intellect works adversely). Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was behaving like a small child. The statement made by Mallikarjun Kharge has revealed the extent of his intellect. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great personality, and making such remarks about him is unbecoming of anyone.

Minister Lodha stated that making objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not merely an insult to an individual but an insult to the nation. Kharge should apologize to the nation for his statement. Otherwise, the people will not forgive him, Minister Lodha warned.

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