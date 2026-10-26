Joshi Katta In Kalwa Gets Open-Air Gym For Senior Citizens, Promotes Fitness, Friendship And Community Bonding |

Thane: In an era where urbanization often isolates the elderly, a unique community corner in Parasik, Kalwa is bringing back the warmth of shared laughter, long-lost childhood memories, and daily physical wellness. ‘Joshi Katta,’ an informal gathering hub for senior citizens conceptualized by renowned local poet Bal Kandalkar, has officially expanded its footprint with the addition of a dedicated open-air gymnasium.

Named in honor of Prabhakar Joshi, an esteemed senior member of the friend circle, the katta was born out of a simple yet profound premise: creating an affectionate space where seniors can pause, drop their worries, express their joy and grief openly, and relive the carefree spirit of their younger days.

A Dedicated Space for Wellness and Connection

What began as casual meetups on neighborhood sidewalks has now received formal recognition and infrastructure. Through the Ward Improvement Fund allocated by local Municipal Councillor Vijaya Lase, alongside active support from former Councillor Manoj Lase, the location has been outfitted with modern, easy-to-use outdoor fitness equipment tailored for seniors.

The upgraded open gym facility was formally inaugurated by Vijaya Lase and Manoj Lase, cementing the location as a permanent safe haven for healthy aging and community bonding.

"Seeing the smiles on the faces of our senior friends and witnessing the genuine happiness in their hearts is the true victory of 'Joshi Katta.' There is no greater satisfaction than giving our elders a warm, welcoming space they can call their own." -- Bal Kandalkar , Poet & Founder of Joshi Katta

Echoes of Joy: What the Seniors Have to Say

For the regular visitors of Joshi Katta, the new open gym is more than just workout machinery—it represents a daily ritual of vitality and emotional connection.

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“At our age, loneliness can take a toll faster than physical ailments. Coming here every morning, exercising together, and sharing stories over tea makes us feel 20 years younger. We don't just stretch our limbs; we unburden our minds." Prabhakar Joshi (74), Senior Resident & Honoree of Joshi Katta "Earlier, our daily walks felt routine and quiet. Now, having a dedicated open gym right alongside our regular sitting spot gives us a purpose to step out daily. It has truly brought back the carefree energy of our childhood days." Sunanda Shinde (68), Local Resident.

Preserving Community Ties in the MMR

As the Mumbai Metropolitan Region continues to expand rapidly, civic initiatives that cater specifically to the emotional and physical well-being of senior citizens are becoming increasingly vital. By combining outdoor fitness infrastructure with a traditional *katta* atmosphere—a hallmark of Maharashtrian social culture—Kalwa’s Joshi Katta sets a heartwarming precedent for neighborhood-led elder care.

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