Maharashtra To Build At Least 100 Water Percolation Pits In Every Village Across 304 Drought-Affected Talukas To Boost Groundwater Recharge | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to construct at least 100 water percolation pits in every village across 304 talukas where Trigger-1 and Trigger-2 drought indicators were activated during the kharif season. The initiative aims to strengthen groundwater recharge and improve water conservation amid deficient rainfall and drought-like conditions, Soil and Water Conservation Minister Sanjay Rathod said on Monday.

Government Issues Resolution

The Soil and Water Conservation Department has issued a Government Resolution (GR) outlining 11 types of works to be undertaken across the affected talukas.

The government has prioritised the completion of ongoing and incomplete projects under various departmental schemes, along with repairs to existing water conservation structures. The measures include installing gates or wooden planks on check dams to retain water, repairing damaged Kolhapur-type weirs and installing needles, desilting water bodies, and deepening and widening streams.

Groundwater Recharge Measures Planned

The plan also includes the construction of Vanrai bunds and recharge shafts at check dams, lakes and sites where streams are being deepened. Rainwater harvesting structures will also be installed on government and private buildings. The department will ensure effective implementation of works undertaken through non-governmental organisations.

The projects will be funded through various schemes and sources, including the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan 2.0, the watershed development component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana 2.0, district planning funds, mineral development funds, MPs' and MLAs' local area development funds, corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions and other available government resources.

Employment Schemes To Be Prioritised

The government has also directed officials to give priority to undertaking as many works as possible through the employment guarantee scheme and the VB-G RAM G scheme.

While selecting structures for repairs, officials will verify the latest information available on the Jal Darpan app. All works must be geo-tagged, and the relevant details updated on the respective scheme portals to ensure proper monitoring and implementation.

Executive engineers in each district will submit a summary of the progress of the works to the government every 15 days through the respective superintending engineers.

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