Thane Metro Line 4 And 4A To Begin Operations By December, Bringing Major Relief For Ghodbunder Road Commuters |

Thane: The long wait for Thanekars is coming to an end as Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik shared exciting updates via social media regarding the progress of Metro Line 4 and 4A. Commercial operations for Phase 1 are scheduled to kick off by the end of December, marking a historic infrastructure milestone for Thane and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Phase 1 Route and Operational Reach

The initial phase launching by the end of December covers the northern segment along the heavily congested Ghodbunder Road corridor. Commercial services will begin between Gaimukh and Vijay Garden, serving four major elevated stations: Gaimukh, Owale, Kasarvadavali, and Vijay Garden. Following this priority rollout, subsequent extensions will push the line further to Cadbury Junction, then onward to Gandhi Nagar (Kanjurmarg), before achieving full connectivity all the way to Wadala.

Project Budget and Investment Scale

This massive rapid transit network represents an investment of over ₹15,498 crore executed under the direction of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Metro Line 4 (Wadala – Kasarvadavali) has an approved budget of approximately ₹14,549 crore, while the Line 4A extension (Kasarvadavali – Gaimukh) costs ₹949 crore. The modern corridor is engineered to support high-capacity 6-coach and 8-coach train operations to comfortably carry over 13 lakh daily passengers.

Expected Ticket Fare

To keep the metro accessible for daily commuters, ticket pricing will follow standard distance-based MMRDA fare rules. For short distances between 0 to 3 kilometers, single-journey fares will begin at ₹10 (with a discounted ₹9 rate for smart card holders). Mid-range commutes spanning 3 to 12 kilometers will cost ₹20, while longer distance slabs from 12 to 18 kilometers and 18 to 24 kilometers will be priced at ₹30 and ₹40 respectively. Regular commuters will also have access to monthly trip passes and contactless smart cards for hassle-free travel and discounted fares.

Official Statement from MMRDA

Highlighting the scale and execution of the project, senior MMRDA officials stated:

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"The commissioning of Metro Line 4 and 4A will trigger a major modal shift from road transport to high-speed rail. This stretch is engineered to significantly reduce traffic bottlenecks along Ghodbunder Road and LBS Marg, providing commuters with a safer, faster, and reliable transit alternative while seamlessly integrating with the broader MMR metro network."

All Eyes on the Big Day: How It Helps Thane

Excitement in Thane is at an all-time high, with all eyes now fixed on the final countdown toward the December launch date. For thousands of daily commuters trapped in grueling peak-hour traffic along Ghodbunder Road and LBS Marg, this announcement brings genuine relief.

The metro will slice travel times by up to 75%, helping residents completely bypass infamous bottlenecks like Teen Hath Naka and Kapurbawdi. By offering a comfortable, air-conditioned, and eco-friendly ride, the new line promises to lower pollution levels, reduce vehicle congestion on roads, and usher in a stress-free travel era for Thanekars.

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