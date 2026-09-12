CBI Secures Extradition Of Red Notice Subject Amritpal Singh From Moldova In Double Murder And Arms Cases |

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Punjab Police has successfully secured the extradition of Red Notice subject Amritpal Singh @ Gurpal Singh from Moldova to India on 12.09.2026.

Accused Wanted In Multiple Serious Cases

The subject is wanted in multiple serious criminal cases registered in Punjab. The criminal cases against the subject include double murder with the use of firearms, offences under the Arms Act and NDPS Act. The criminal antecedents also include offences relating to forgery/cheating, use of forged documents and violations of the Passport Act.

At the request of Punjab Police, the CBI got a Red Notice published against the subject through INTERPOL channels. Subsequently, the subject was geo-located and arrested by the Moldovian authorities. Thereafter, an extradition request was submitted to the Moldovian authorities. Following due legal process, the Moldovian authorities granted extradition of the subject to India.

A four members Team of Pubjab Police visited Chisinau, Moldova to bring back the subject Amritpal Singh @ Gurpal Singh. The Team of Punjab Police along with the subject arrived at Delhi on 12.09.2026.

The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels. More than 175 wanted criminals have been successfully brought back to India in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/