Bhiwandi Students Create Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols As 225 Children Showcase Creativity At School Competition |

Bhiwandi: With Ganeshotsav preparations gathering momentum across the country 225 schoolchildren in Bhiwandi gave a creative and environmentally conscious start to the festive season by crafting their own idols of Lord Ganesha.

An eco-friendly Ganesh idol-making competition was organised at NES English Primary School by Dhamankar Naka Mitra Mandal and Swabhiman Seva Sanstha. The initiative aimed to encourage children to explore their creativity while introducing them to the importance of environmentally responsible celebrations.

225 Children Participate In Idol-Making Competition

Under the guidance of school principal Mansi Raje, as many as 225 students participated in the competition. The young participants used shadu clay, regular clay and colourful modelling clay to create a variety of Ganesha idols.

The school premises turned into a creative space as students carefully shaped the clay, giving their idols different designs and forms. The activity not only allowed the children to demonstrate their artistic skills but also conveyed a message of choosing environment-friendly materials during festivals.

Eco-Friendly Message Through Creative Activity

The organisers said the objective was to give students a platform to express themselves while developing a sense of responsibility towards nature. They said introducing children to eco-friendly practices at an early age could help create greater awareness about environmental conservation.

Principal Mansi Raje said such activities play an important role in the overall development of children.

Activities like these bring out the hidden artistic talent in children and also help develop environmental awareness, confidence and patience. They further encourage children to take pride in our rich culture and traditions she said.

Raje added that the school encouraged maximum participation so that the students could learn through creativity and practical activity.

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