Thane Metro Line 4 And 4A Operations Delayed A Year After Trial Run, Opposition Questions Project Timeline | AI

Thane: Exactly one year after political leaders flagged off a trial run on September 22, 2025, commercial operations on the ₹15,498 crore Thane Metro Line 4 and 4A corridor remain stalled. The delay sparked fresh protests outside the Chitalalsar-Manpada police station today, where Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) workers staged a mock inauguration with garlands and coconuts to highlight the continuous public wait.

NCP-SP Accuses Government Of Political Trial Run

The opposition has sharply criticized the state administration, alleging that last year’s trial was purely political. "Exactly a year ago, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers traveled two stations with much fanfare. If it was just a technical test, why frame it like a grand inauguration? It was done solely with Thane Municipal Corporation elections in mind," stated NCP (SP) Thane District President Manoj Pradhan. Dismissing partial operational plans, Pradhan added, "The government talks about starting services till Cadbury Junction in a few months, but this line must run all the way to Wadala and CST to truly ease traffic. Focus on completing Metro Lines 4 and 5 first before dumping new projects like the Ring Railway on Thane."

Conversely, state authorities and MMRDA officials maintain that stringent safety norms govern the timeline. Pointing to the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) safety clearance secured for Phase 1 in June 2026, official representatives stressed that "Safety clearances and rigorous testing standards must strictly take priority over rushing commercial timelines." Final passenger operations await mandatory physical inspections by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

Project engineers also cite execution hurdles, including a site accident in Mulund in February 2026, heavy monsoon delays, and slow progress at the main Mogharpada car depot. To overcome depot bottlenecks, temporary stabling facilities are being prepared to allow Phase 1 (Gaimukh to Cadbury Junction) to open by late 2026, targeting full corridor completion by 2027.

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