Maharashtra Legislative Council Elections 2026: Voting For Five Graduate And Teachers’ Seats On October 23 | AI Representative

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the biennial elections to five seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council representing Graduate and Teachers’ constituencies. Polling for the Aurangabad Division Graduates, Pune Division Graduates, Nagpur Division Graduates, Amravati Division Teachers and Pune Division Teachers constituencies will be held on October 23, 2026.

Terms Of Five Sitting MLCs To End In December

The terms of the sitting members from these constituencies are scheduled to end on December 6, 2026.

According to the election schedule, the notification will be issued on September 29, 2026. The last date for filing nominations is October 6, while scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 7. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until October 9.

Voting On October 23, Counting On October 27

Polling will be held on October 23 from 8 am to 4 pm. Counting of votes is scheduled for October 27, and the entire election process will be completed by October 31, 2026.

The sitting members of the five constituencies are Satish Chavan from the Aurangabad Division Graduates constituency, Arun Lad from the Pune Division Graduates constituency, Abhijit Vanjari from the Nagpur Division Graduates constituency, Kiran Sarnaik from the Amravati Division Teachers constituency and Jayant Asgaonkar from the Pune Division Teachers constituency.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force with immediate effect in the concerned constituencies following the Election Commission’s announcement of the election schedule.

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