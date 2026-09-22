₹73.13 Lakh PWD Fund Misappropriation Case Registered In Palghar, Probe Ordered Into Seven Works | AI

Palghar, Maharashtra: An FIR has been registered at Jawhar Police Station in connection with an alleged ₹73.13 lakh misappropriation involving seven public works undertaken under the Public Works Department’s scheme for educated unemployed engineers during 2014-15.

Seven Road Works Under Scanner

According to the FIR registered on September 22, the complaint was filed by Sanjay Pandurang Dongre, 56, an Executive Engineer holding additional charge at the Public Works Department, Jawhar. The alleged irregularities relate to works carried out under the Jawhar PWD division, with the period of the alleged offence recorded as January 1, 2018 to September 2, 2026.

The FIR states that seven works had been allotted to educated unemployed engineers through tenders. The works included road repairs and related works in the Jawhar area, with tender/contract numbers 331, 333, 334, 335, 336, 337 and 344, all pertaining to the 2014-15 period.

Complaint Alleges Work Completed On Paper

The complaint alleges that the works were shown as completed and bills were processed despite the alleged works not having been actually executed. It further alleges that the bills passed through the departmental technical scrutiny, audit and approval process before payments were made.

According to the FIR, an amount of ₹73,13,884 was allegedly credited through the company account of Jijau Construction, Vikramgad, and the complaint alleges that the amount represented government funds improperly diverted through the billing process. The FIR names Nilesh Bhagwan Sambare and Jijau Construction, Vikramgad, among those named in connection with the allegations, besides referring to officials and employees of the Public Works Department whose roles are to be investigated.

The FIR has been registered under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Sections 316(5), 318(4), 336(2), 338, 336(3), 340(2), 344, 61(2) and 3(5).

The police have registered the case and initiated an investigation. Deputy Superintendent of Police Bharat Sajansing Maher has been directed to conduct the investigation.

The allegations are subject to investigation, and the role of the persons named and the circumstances surrounding the processing and payment of the bills will be determined during the investigation.

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