Thane Internal Ring Metro To Connect Mumbai, Bhiwandi And Kalyan With 29-Km Corridor, 22 Stations | AI

Thane: In a major boost to regional transit, the proposed Thane Internal Ring Metro project will integrate directly with key regional corridors, seamlessly connecting Thane to Mumbai, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan. The ambitious transit initiative, led by Maha Metro and strongly backed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, aims to modernize public transportation across Thane while reducing dependence on road traffic. Approved by the Central Government in September 2024 with an estimated cost of ₹12,200 crore, the project spans 29 kilometers—comprising a 26 km elevated stretch and a 3 km underground segment—and will feature 22 stations (20 elevated and 2 underground) connecting major residential, commercial, and employment centers.

Metro Lines 4 And 5 To Provide Regional Connectivity

Under the expanded plan, the Ring Metro will feature dedicated interchange points to link with existing and upcoming regional networks.

A connection with Metro Line 4 (Wadala–Kasarvadavali) near Dongripada will offer commuters direct transit toward Mumbai, while an interchange with Metro Line 5 (Kapurbawdi–Bhiwandi–Kalyan) near Balkum will streamline travel toward Bhiwandi and Kalyan. This multi-line synergy will allow passengers to switch routes effortlessly, providing a fast and convenient alternative for inter-city travel.

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Despite recent opposition from local citizens and civil organizations, Maha Metro senior officials have reaffirmed their commitment to delivering a safe, efficient, and timely transit system. To address community doubts, the agency has launched public awareness initiatives and made the detailed project report (DPR)—based on comprehensive scientific studies—publicly available on the official Thane Ring Metro website. Project officials emphasized that active outreach and continuous dialogue with residents are ongoing to address all public queries throughout the implementation phase.

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