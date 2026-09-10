Thane Metro 4, 4A: Trial Runs Resume As Gaimukh-Cadbury Stretch Moves Closer To Launch

Metro rakes undergo testing on Thane’s elevated corridor as final safety clearances are awaited for passenger services | AI Generated File Image

Thane, September 10, 2026: Thane’s long-awaited Metro Line 4 and 4A has entered another crucial phase, with trial and testing activity continuing on the corridor as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) moves towards commencing passenger services on the first operational stretch.

Videos of metro rakes running on the elevated corridor have recently gone viral on social media, prompting speculation that the service is set to begin shortly.

However, while the latest testing is a significant development, passenger operations have not yet commenced and no final public opening date has been officially announced.

Gaimukh-Cadbury Stretch Nears Launch

The first section planned for operations is the 10.5-km Gaimukh-Cadbury Junction stretch. The corridor crossed a major technical hurdle on June 2, 2026, when the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) certification was received after nearly 209 days of testing and coordination. The certification covered critical systems including rolling stock, track, signalling and safety mechanisms.

The project has since moved towards the final safety and regulatory stage. The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) has inspected the pit-line facility at Gaimukh, which is being prepared to support stabling, inspection and routine maintenance of the rakes until the main Mogharpada depot is completed. MMRDA is awaiting the safety report and will undertake any modifications recommended by the authority before proceeding further.

Trials Continue Before Passenger Services

The recent trial activity should therefore be viewed as part of the testing and commissioning process and not as the commencement of commercial passenger services.

MMRDA is currently working towards starting services on the Gaimukh-Cadbury Junction section around Diwali or by the end of 2026, subject to completion of the remaining safety approvals and other operational requirements.

Metro 4, 4A Corridor Details

Metro Line 4, also known as the Green Line, is planned as a 32.32-km elevated corridor between Wadala and Kasarvadavali with 30 stations, while Line 4A extends from Kasarvadavali to Gaimukh. The official MMRDA website was last updated on September 9, 2026.

For commuters, the immediate milestone is therefore the opening of the Gaimukh-Cadbury Junction section rather than the entire Wadala-Gaimukh corridor.

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With RDSO certification already secured, rolling-stock safety clearance obtained and the CMRS inspection process underway, the project has moved significantly closer to operations. However, the viral videos do not mean that commuters can board the Metro yet; the final regulatory clearance and official opening announcement are still awaited.

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