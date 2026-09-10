Ganeshotsav 2026: Thane Administration Announces DJ Ban, Midnight Loudspeaker Permission On 4 Days, Eco-Friendly Idol Rules

Thane administration outlines noise, traffic, safety and environmental measures ahead of Ganeshotsav celebrations | File Photo

Thane, September 10, 2026: Thane District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal has urged all government departments, social organisations, Ganesh mandals, and local residents to coordinate closely to ensure a peaceful, safe, and joyful Ganeshotsav festival.

Chairing a law and order review meeting at the District Collectorate, he issued crucial operational guidelines to ensure the smooth execution of the upcoming festivities.

Dr Panchal placed strong emphasis on noise pollution control, explicitly banning the use of DJ systems during the festival. He instructed authorities to maintain silence zones near hospitals, schools, and colleges.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) was directed to issue explicit guidelines and conduct daily public awareness drives regarding decibel limits.

Loudspeaker Hours Extended

To accommodate traditional celebrations, loudspeaker usage has been extended until midnight on four select days: September 15, 18, 19, and 25. On all remaining days, the mandatory 10 pm cutoff will remain strictly enforced.

Traffic And Power Arrangements

Traffic management will see heavy deployment of police personnel, Home Guards, and Civil Defence volunteers across congested points and procession routes.

Mandals near railway stations were directed to set up pandals without obstructing traffic flow, while road maintenance teams were asked to repair procession routes immediately. Additionally, MSEDCL was tasked with guaranteeing uninterrupted power supply throughout the festival.

Focus On Eco-Friendly Celebrations

Promoting environmental conservation, the administration urged citizens to install eco-friendly clay (Shadu) idols. Idols under six feet must be immersed exclusively in artificial ponds or residential society setups.

Temporary health centres will be deployed at key locations, and Ganesh mandals were encouraged to host blood donation drives while maintaining continuous dialogue with citizens.

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Senior officials—including Zilla Parishad CEO Ranjit Yadav and Resident Deputy Collector Dr Sandeep Mane—were present, reaffirming a collective commitment to a safe celebration.

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