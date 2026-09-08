Ganeshotsav 2026: Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpale Sets September 13 Deadline For Immersion Ghat Works

Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpale reviews immersion arrangements and safety measures at key city ghats ahead of Ganpati festival | File Photo

Thane, September 8, 2026: Ahead of Lord Ganesha’s arrival this coming Monday, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has accelerated preparations for smooth idol immersions across the city.

Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpale conducted an on-site inspection tour of key immersion ghats and artificial lakes to review ongoing work and ensure all necessary arrangements are completed well before the festivities begin.

Deadline For Civic Works

Following her extensive field visit, Mayor Sharmila Pimpale issued strict instructions to the civic administration:

"All work at every immersion ghat across Thane city must be completed strictly by September 13 so that devotees face no inconvenience during the festival."

The Mayor evaluated key locations including Masunda Lake (Datt Ghat), Rayladevi artificial pond, and Gaimukh Ghat, building on previous inspections at Kopri, Kolshet, and Parsik sites.

Ward Committee Chairpersons Ekta Bhoi and Siddharth Owlekar, along with senior officials including City Engineer Prashant Songra, Health Officer Dr. Rani Shinde, and Chief Environment Officer Vidya Sawant, accompanied her to assess traffic plans, sanitation, and safety measures.

Facilities And Safety Measures

To handle the heavy turnout from 1.5-day immersions through Anant Chaturdashi, the Mayor instructed officials to set up weather-proof sheds, mobile toilets, drinking water facilities, public address systems, and dedicated aarti areas.

Safety priorities include CCTV coverage, lake barricading, and deploying adequate security guards at artificial ponds. She also ordered water replacement at Masunda Lake's immersion area, continuous nirmalya collection, and fresh painting across all ghat premises, while directing officials to provide temporary immersion tanks near major housing societies.

Traffic Management Measures

To prevent severe traffic congestion near high-volume areas like Gaimukh Ghat, civic officials were directed to coordinate closely with traffic police. Reaching out to festival organisers, Mayor Sharmila Pimpale emphasised:

"To prevent heavy crowding on Anant Chaturdashi, public Ganeshotsav mandals should start their immersion processions as early as possible and strictly follow instructions issued by TMC, the police, and traffic authorities."

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The civic body has encouraged citizens to utilise municipal idol collection centres to support an eco-friendly celebration. Ensuring TMC’s commitment to a seamless festival experience, the Mayor concluded by extending warm Ganeshotsav greetings to all Thane residents.

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