Thane Medical Breakthrough: Kalwa Hospital Doctors Remove Rare 8.5 Kg Retroperitoneal Tumour From 20-Year-Old Woman

Doctors at Kalwa's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital performed a complex surgery to remove a rare 8.5 kg retroperitoneal tumour from a young woman | File Photo

Thane, August 4, 2026: In a major surgical feat, a team of specialist surgeons at the Thane Municipal Corporation-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa successfully removed a rare, massive tumour weighing 8.5 kg from the abdomen of a 20-year-old woman.

The announcement was made by Dr. Swapnali Kadam, Dean of the hospital.

Complex Case Diagnosed

The patient had been visiting the hospital over the past six months complaining of severe abdominal pain on her left side and progressive swelling.

Subsequent clinical examinations revealed a massive growth occupying the left side of her abdominal cavity, extending from the lower pelvis to the upper abdomen. A CT scan later confirmed a giant retroperitoneal mass measuring nearly 1.5 feet in length and 1 foot in width.

Notably, despite its size, the tumour had not metastasised or irreversibly damaged surrounding vital organs, allowing the surgical team to plan a curative resection.

High-Risk Surgery Performed

Surgeries in the retroperitoneal region are notoriously challenging because the space houses vital anatomy, including the kidneys, major blood vessels and the pancreas. Operating in such close proximity requires precision to prevent life-threatening haemorrhages or organ failure.

The intricate, multi-hour procedure was successfully performed by Dr. Varsha Patil, Dr. Kshitij Mane, Dr. Shubham More and their surgical team under the guidance of Dr. Arun Mane, Head of the Department of Surgery.

Anaesthesia was administered by Dr. Sanjana Patil under the guidance of Dr. Vijay Patil, Head of the Department of Anaesthesiology, and Dr. Ketaki Patwardhan. The surgical team was supported by Hospital Dean Dr. Swapnali Kadam and Medical Superintendent Dr. Aniruddha Malgaonkar.

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Patient Recovering

Following the successful operation, the patient's condition has improved satisfactorily. Post-surgery weight evaluations indicate her overall body weight dropped by 6 to 7 kg immediately following the removal of the mass. She remains under post-operative care and observation.

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