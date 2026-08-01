Mumbai: Rajawadi Hospital Doctors Remove Rare 5.5-Kg, 30-cm Uterine Fibroid In Complex Surgery | AI

Mumbai: Doctors at the BMC-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar have successfully removed a rare 5.5-kg uterine fibroid measuring nearly 30 cm from a 46-year-old woman, in what doctors described as an uncommon and highly challenging surgery.

Woman Suffered Symptoms for Nearly Two Years

The Mankhurd resident had been suffering from progressive abdominal swelling, dull abdominal pain and breathlessness for nearly two years. As her symptoms worsened, she sought treatment at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Seth V.C. Gandhi & M.A. Vora Municipal General Hospital (Rajawadi Hospital).

Following a detailed clinical evaluation and diagnostic investigations, doctors diagnosed her with a giant uterine mass, suspected to be a Giant Leiomyoma (fibroid). Owing to the tumour's enormous size and the risk of heavy bleeding due to its extensive blood supply, the surgical team undertook meticulous pre-operative planning before proceeding with the operation.

Multidisciplinary Team Performs Complex Procedure

The complex surgery was performed by gynaecologists Dr Swadhina B. Mohanty, Dr Shalini Bagaria, Dr Arwa Kamble and Dr Kajal Salvi. The anaesthesia team, led by Dr Chhavi, along with Dr Shreyash and Dr Netra, ensured safe perioperative care, while Surgical Staff Nurse Neelakshi Gurav and her team assisted during the procedure.

Doctors said the operation was technically demanding because of the tumour's 30-cm size and increased vascularity, requiring careful dissection to minimise blood loss and avoid complications.

The tumour, weighing approximately 5.5 kg, has been sent for histopathological examination, and the final report is awaited.

The patient recovered well after surgery and was discharged in stable condition on the fifth postoperative day.

Hospital officials said giant uterine fibroids of this size are extremely rare, and the successful surgery highlights the expertise of Rajawadi Hospital's multidisciplinary team in managing complex gynaecological cases.

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