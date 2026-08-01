MMRDA Energises Final Metro Line 9 Stretch; Full Dahisar East–Mira-Bhayandar Corridor Nears Completion | File Photo

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has taken a major step towards commissioning the entire 10.5-km Metro Line 9 corridor by energising the overhead power supply on the remaining 5.8-km stretch between Kashigaon Metro Station and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Udyan Station from July 29.

Electrical Systems to Undergo Detailed Inspection

The authority will now carry out inspections of the overhead equipment, power supply system and other electrical infrastructure over the next 10 to 15 days. Once these tests are successfully completed, trial runs of Metro trains will begin on the newly electrified section.

At present, Metro Line 9 is operational on its Phase I section, covering 4.7 km between Dahisar East and Kashigaon, with four stations—Dahisar East, Pandurangwadi, Miragaon and Kashigaon.

Four More Stations Set to Join the Network

MMRDA is now preparing to extend services over the remaining 5.8-km section, which includes four stations: Sai Baba Nagar, Medtiya Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Udyan and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Udyan.

Following the energisation of the corridor, engineers will conduct comprehensive testing of the overhead wires, traction power systems and other technical installations. The process is expected to take around 10 to 15 days, after which Metro trial operations will commence.

Full Corridor Expected to Open in Two to Three Months

After successful completion of the trial runs and other mandatory technical approvals, Metro services on the entire 10.5-km corridor are expected to begin within the next two to three months with the final commission of Metro Rail Safety Certificate (CMRS).

Once fully operational, commuters will be able to travel directly from Dahisar East to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Udyan by Metro. As Metro Line 9 connects with Metro Line 7 and Metro Line 2A, it is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Mira-Bhayandar and Mumbai's western suburbs, while reducing road congestion and travel time. Moreover, Mira Bhayander residents will have seamless connectivity to the airport.

Metro Line 9 at a Glance

Route: Dahisar East – Mira-Bhayandar

Total Length: 10.5 km

Total Stations: 8

Currently Operational (4.7 km):

Dahisar East

Pandurangwadi

Miragaon

Kashigaon

Section Under Preparation (5.8 km):

Sai Baba Nagar

Medtiya Nagar

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Udyan

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Udyan

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