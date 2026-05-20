Thane Medical Association Stages Major Protest Against Unregulated E-Pharmacies Outside District Collector's Office |

​Thane: The Thane District Medical Association (TDMA) staged a major demonstration outside the Thane District Collector's office today, raising serious concerns over regulatory loopholes in online medicine sales and the escalating public health risks associated with unregulated e-pharmacies.

​The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Thane City District unit officially aligned with the agitation. Party representatives presented a formal letter of support to the association's leadership and actively joined the demonstration to amplify the pharmacists' grievances.

​Critical Risks Highlighted by Industry Professionals

​During the mobilization, medical association office-bearers and local retail pharmacists outlined several systematic vulnerabilities emerging from internet-based drug distribution:

​Counterfeit and Substandard Medications: The lack of a stringent, localized supply chain verification process increases the risk of counterfeit or poorly stored drugs reaching consumers.

​Prescription Non-Compliance: Protesters flagged instances of schedule-H and habit-forming drugs being dispensed without verified medical prescriptions, exacerbating self-medication trends.

​Economic Strain on Local Commerce: Unregulated corporate e-commerce platforms present unfair competition to traditional, licensed brick-and-mortar pharmacies that strictly adhere to statutory compliance and overhead costs.

​"Public health and patient safety cannot be compromised for corporate convenience. The unchecked expansion of online pharmacies operating outside standard regulatory frameworks poses an immediate threat to citizens. We stand firmly with the medical association in demanding absolute accountability."

— Manoj Pradhan , President NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), Thane City District

​Delegation Submits Memorandum to District Collector

​The protest saw widespread, spontaneous participation from hundreds of local chemists, pharmacy owners, and concerned civic individuals.

​Following the demonstration, a high-level delegation from the Thane District Medical Association met with the District Collector to submit a detailed memorandum. The document calls for immediate state intervention, stricter enforcement of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act regarding digital platforms, and routine monitoring of online drug deliveries within the district to safeguard public health.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/