Thane: MBVV cops seize e-cigarettes worth Rs 5.40 lakh

Thane: E-cigarettes being sold illegally were seized in raids carried out on shops by teams of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police over the last three days, an official said on Friday.

Three shops were found selling such e-cigarettes in Mira Road and items worth Rs 5.40 lakh were seized, Senior Inspector Rahul Rakh of MBVV's Central Crime Unit said.

Cases under Indian Penal Code and other Acts have been registered at Nayanagar and Kashimira police stations, he said.