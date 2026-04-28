Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar Slams Officials Over Kopri Sewage Plant Lapses, Seeks Report In 15 Days

Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar reviews Kopri treatment plant and orders action over operational shortcomings | File Photo

Thane, April 28: Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar, accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, conducted a high-level inspection of the sewage-to-recycled water treatment plant at Kopri on Tuesday.

Expressing strong displeasure over operational deficiencies, the Mayor pulled up administrative officials and issued a 15-day ultimatum to submit a comprehensive status report.

PPP project under scrutiny

The facility, developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, includes a 5 MLD (Million Litres per Day) Tertiary Treatment Plant and a 500 kW solar power unit. Under the agreement, the contractor is responsible for capital investment, operations, and maintenance.

The terms mandate that 10% of the treated water be provided to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for free, with an additional 10% revenue share from the sale of the remaining water.

Mayor seeks immediate corrective action

However, the inspection revealed that the plant is not functioning at full capacity and the contractor has failed to meet specific operational obligations. Mayor Pimpolkar directed the administration to ensure the project becomes fully operational immediately to prevent further resource wastage.

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Officials attend inspection

The visit was attended by Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode, City Engineer Prashant Songra, and local representatives, including Malti Patil and Namrata Pamnani.

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