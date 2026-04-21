Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar Rejects Adjournment Motion Over ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Bill’; BJP Corporators Protest

BJP corporators protest after Thane Mayor rejects adjournment motion on Nari Shakti Vandan Bill | File Photo

Thane, April 21: A wave of indignation swept through the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Tuesday as BJP corporators staged a vehement protest following the Mayor’s refusal to adjourn the General Body Meeting.

The adjournment was sought to condemn the opposition parties, including Congress, for their role regarding the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women's Reservation Bill).

Adjournment motion rejected

The chaos began when BJP corporator Bharat Chavan moved a formal motion to adjourn the day’s proceedings. Chavan argued that the opposition’s failure to support the landmark legislation in Parliament and State Assemblies was an "insult to the 700 million women of India" and a blatant "suppression of women’s rights."

Key highlights of the protest

The rejection: Despite the intensity of the demand, the Mayor and the municipal administration officially rejected the adjournment letter.

The walkout: Led by Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil and Group Leader Mukesh Mokashi, BJP corporators gathered outside the hall to chant slogans against the opposition's stance.

Future action: Bharat Chavan affirmed that the party remains undeterred and plans to re-table the issue in the next general meeting.

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Participation of women corporators

Prominent female corporators, including Nanda Patil, Namrata Koli, and Archana Manera, participated in the demonstration, emphasising that the bill is essential for ensuring fair female representation in legislative bodies.

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