Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar Leads Cleanliness Drive In Ward No 4, Over 10 Tons Waste Cleared

Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar spearheads a large-scale cleanliness drive in Thane’s Ward 4 to boost urban hygiene | File Photo

Thane, April 16, 2026: In a major push towards urban hygiene, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) conducted a massive cleanliness drive today in Ward No. 4 under the leadership of Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar. This initiative is part of a city-wide campaign inspired by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s vision for a "Swachh Thane."

Drive covers key areas

The drive covered key areas including Vasant Vihar Circle, Nalpada, Khewra Circle, Happy Valley Circle, Manpada Signal, and Tikuji-ni-Wadi Road. Beyond standard garbage collection, the operation involved high-pressure water jetting to clean arterial roads and surrounding localities.

Operational highlights

Manpower: Approximately 150 sanitation workers were deployed.

Machinery: A fleet of 10 waste collection vehicles, two jetting machines, JCBs, and specialised toilet cleaning units were utilised.

Impact: Over 10 tons of waste and debris were removed during the single-day operation.

Participation and administration

The event, which began with a collective cleanliness pledge, saw active participation from local corporators Mukesh Mokashi and Siddharth Pandey, along with Deputy Commissioners Dinesh Tayde and Madhukar Tayde.

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Mayor assures continued efforts

Mayor Pimpolkar emphasised that this is not a one-time event. "To ensure a healthy and clean environment, these comprehensive drives will be implemented regularly across all wards," she stated.

The campaign received a positive response from local residents, marking a collaborative effort between the administration and the public.

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