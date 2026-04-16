 Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar Leads Cleanliness Drive In Ward No 4, Over 10 Tons Waste Cleared
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Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar Leads Cleanliness Drive In Ward No 4, Over 10 Tons Waste Cleared

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) conducted a major cleanliness drive in Ward 4 led by Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar, removing over 10 tons of waste. Around 150 workers and multiple machines were deployed as part of the Swachh Thane campaign to improve urban hygiene.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Thursday, April 16, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
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Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar spearheads a large-scale cleanliness drive in Thane’s Ward 4 to boost urban hygiene | File Photo

Thane, April 16, 2026: In a major push towards urban hygiene, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) conducted a massive cleanliness drive today in Ward No. 4 under the leadership of Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar. This initiative is part of a city-wide campaign inspired by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s vision for a "Swachh Thane."

Drive covers key areas

The drive covered key areas including Vasant Vihar Circle, Nalpada, Khewra Circle, Happy Valley Circle, Manpada Signal, and Tikuji-ni-Wadi Road. Beyond standard garbage collection, the operation involved high-pressure water jetting to clean arterial roads and surrounding localities.

Operational highlights

Manpower: Approximately 150 sanitation workers were deployed.
Machinery: A fleet of 10 waste collection vehicles, two jetting machines, JCBs, and specialised toilet cleaning units were utilised.
Impact: Over 10 tons of waste and debris were removed during the single-day operation.

Participation and administration

The event, which began with a collective cleanliness pledge, saw active participation from local corporators Mukesh Mokashi and Siddharth Pandey, along with Deputy Commissioners Dinesh Tayde and Madhukar Tayde.

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Mayor assures continued efforts

Mayor Pimpolkar emphasised that this is not a one-time event. "To ensure a healthy and clean environment, these comprehensive drives will be implemented regularly across all wards," she stated.

The campaign received a positive response from local residents, marking a collaborative effort between the administration and the public.

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