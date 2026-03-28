Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar Announces 7th Pay Commission Arrears Payout, TMC Employees To Receive Third Installment By March 30

Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar confirms disbursal of 7th Pay Commission arrears to Thane municipal employees and retirees | X - @TMCaTweetAway

Thane: In a significant move benefitting thousands of local government employees, Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar announced today that the third instalment of the 7th Pay Commission arrears will be disbursed to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Transport Service (TMT) staff.

Announcement made during budget meeting

The announcement was made during the Budgetary General Body Meeting. Mayor Pimpolkar noted that the decision follows specific directives from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to prioritise the settlement of employee dues. The funds are scheduled to be credited directly into the bank accounts of active and retired personnel by March 30, 2026.

Key highlights of the announcement include:

TMC Staff: Disbursement of the third instalment of arrears.

TMT Employees: A consolidated payout of three instalments of the 7th Pay Commission arrears.

Beneficiaries: Coverage extends to both current officers/employees and retired personnel.

Background on arrears and pending dues

While the 7th Pay Commission implementation initially resulted in a 12–15% salary hike, the six-year difference in pay was slated for distribution in five phases. With two instalments previously paid, the current announcement addresses the growing unrest regarding the pending balance.

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Officials highlight impact on employees

TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao and senior party leaders confirmed that this move aims to boost employee morale and ensure financial security for retirees.

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