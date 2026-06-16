Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar Expresses Deep Concern Over Rising Crime, Writes To Police Commissioner Seeking Urgent Action |

Thane: Expressing deep concern over a noticeable spike in criminal activities across the city, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar has formally requested the local police administration to implement immediate, aggressive preventive measures.

Letter Sent to Police Commissioner

In an official letter addressed to Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare, the Mayor emphasized that the recent surge in lawlessness particularly daytime crimes in heavily congested public areas has triggered an widespread atmosphere of fear among local residents.

"Thane stands as one of the fastest-growing urban hubs in the state," Mayor Pimplolkar noted, emphasizing the city's massive daily demographic footprint. "Every single day, hundreds of thousands of commuters, female workers, students, and senior citizens navigate our streets. Given this high density, the police department must operate at the absolute highest level of alertness to deter anti-social elements and sustain public order."

Urgent Tactical Interventions Proposed

To combat this trend, the Mayor proposed a series of urgent, targeted tactical interventions. Her recommendations include:

Significantly scaling up visible police patrolling in identified high-risk zones and dense commercial districts.

Deploying dedicated special police task forces across major intersections, crowded marketplaces, and bustling railway hubs.

Enforcing aggressive, preemptive legal action against repeat offenders and individuals with known criminal histories.

Optimizing the city's network of CCTV surveillance grids for real-time monitoring and rapid situational response.

Additionally, the Mayor advocated for structural, grassroots-level communication to bridge the gap between law enforcement and local communities. She called upon individual police stations to host regular, locality-specific interactive meetings. According to Pimplolkar, these cooperative forums are vital to building systemic trust, restoring a sense of safety among citizens, and maintaining a peaceful social fabric throughout Thane.

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