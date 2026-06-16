Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹300 Crore High-Energy Medical Cyclotron Project In Nagpur To Boost Cancer Care | AI

Mumbai: To strengthen cancer diagnosis, treatment and medical research in central India, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of a High Energy Medical Cyclotron Project (HEMCP) in Nagpur at an estimated cost of ₹300 crore. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Radioisotopes for PET-CT Scans

The ambitious project will be implemented through Mahacare and is expected to significantly improve the availability of radioisotopes required for PET-CT scans and nuclear medicine services, which are crucial for the early detection and treatment of cancer and several other serious diseases. A separate subsidiary company will be established to manage and operate the project.

The Cabinet also approved the allotment of 30 hectares of land at Bhansoli (Kinhi) in Hingna taluka for the project. Of the total project cost, ₹150 crore will be provided through the Medical Education Department, while the remaining expenditure will be shared equally between the Medical Education Department and the Industries Department. The final allocation for land development, construction, machinery and human resources will be determined after the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Nagpur to Become Innovation Hub

Officials said the project will position Nagpur as a major radiopharmaceutical innovation hub and reduce dependence on metropolitan centres such as Mumbai and Hyderabad for critical nuclear medicine requirements. With the number of cancer patients increasing across the country, the project aims to ensure a reliable local supply of radioisotopes, thereby reducing treatment delays and transportation costs.

Nagpur's central geographical location makes it an ideal site for the facility. Patients from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh within a radius of nearly 500 kilometres are expected to benefit from the project. The city's strong healthcare ecosystem, including institutions such as AIIMS Nagpur, the National Cancer Institute and the Government Medical College, further strengthens its suitability as a regional healthcare hub.

Enhanced Diagnosis and Research

The project is expected to enhance cancer diagnosis and treatment services across central India, expand PET-CT and nuclear medicine facilities, and create new opportunities for research, training and academic collaboration in advanced medical technologies.

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To oversee implementation, the Cabinet approved the formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the Companies Act, 2013. The Commissioner of Medical Education will serve as Chairman of the SPV, while the Development Commissioner of the Industries Department will be the Co-Chairman. The Chief Executive Officer of the SPV will function as Member Secretary.

The governing body will include senior representatives from the Health Services Department, Food and Drug Administration, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Nagpur district administration, Government Medical College, AIIMS Nagpur, National Cancer Institute, Tata Memorial Centre, IIT Bombay, IIM Nagpur and experts in nuclear science, radiation safety and radiopharmaceutical operations.

Until the SPV is formally established, a steering committee headed by Dr. Shrikar Pardeshi, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, will supervise the project. Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Dr. Vipin Itankar will serve as Member Secretary, while Medical Education Commissioner Anil Bhandari, cancer care expert Dr. Kailas Sharma and National Cancer Institute representative Dr. Anand Pathak will be among its members.

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