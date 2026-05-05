Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar Orders Immediate Completion Of Pending Projects In Ward 19 Ahead Of Monsoon

Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar directs officials to fast-track pending civic projects and improve infrastructure in Ward 19 | File Photo

Thane, May 5: In a decisive move to address civic grievances, Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar has issued strict directives to the municipal administration to expedite all pending developmental works in Ward No. 19. The orders were issued during a high-level review meeting attended by senior officials and local representatives.

Focus on education and infrastructure

A primary focus of the meeting was the expansion of educational facilities in the Hazuri area. Following demands by local corporators, the Mayor directed officials to inspect the Prachya Vidya Institute building to accommodate 9th and 10th-grade classes for the Urdu Medium School (No. 32/126).

Additionally, instructions were given to clear unauthorised constructions in the school playground to provide open space for students and to fast-track the proposal for additional classrooms at the English Medium School (No. 39).

Security and environmental conservation

Addressing safety concerns at Railadevi Lake, Mayor Pimpalolkar ordered the immediate deployment of security guards at both entrance gates to curb activities like drug abuse and littering.

Aligning with directives from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Mayor also called for a comprehensive proposal to desilt all lakes across Thane city to ensure environmental preservation.

Pre-monsoon preparedness

With the monsoon approaching, the Mayor emphasised the urgency of completing all drainage and maintenance works. She expressed dissatisfaction over the neglected beautification projects under the Teen Hath Naka flyover, instructing officials to fix contractor accountability and ensure regular upkeep.

Also Watch:

The meeting concluded with a clear mandate to the administration: prioritise public welfare and ensure that no student is deprived of education due to a lack of infrastructure.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/