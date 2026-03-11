Thane Mayor Leads Massive Cleanliness Drive In Ward 13, Urges Residents To Adopt Waste Segregation At Source

In a significant push toward urban decentralization of waste management, Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar spearheaded a "Comprehensive Cleanliness Drive" across Ward No. 13 today. |

Thane: In a significant push toward urban decentralization of waste management, Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar spearheaded a "Comprehensive Cleanliness Drive" across Ward No. 13 today. The initiative, organized by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), garnered an enthusiastic response from local residents and civic volunteers.

The campaign kicked off at Dnyaneshwar Chowk, where participants took a formal oath to maintain personal premises and diligently segregate wet and dry waste at the source.

Strategic Clean-Up Operations:

The drive systematically covered a vast perimeter, including:

Key Landmarks: Dnyaneshwar Nagar Circle to Maratha Circle, Nitin Junction to Korum Mall, and the Samta Nagar-Vaitiwadi internal sectors.

Infrastructure Maintenance: Intensive cleaning of subways, cleaning of gutters and storm-water drains, and the immediate removal of accumulated debris.

Civic Leadership: Local Corporators Anil Bhor, Nirmala Kanse, Varsha Shelar, and Shahaji Khuspe joined Deputy Commissioner Dinesh Tayde and Health Officer Dr. Rani Shinde to oversee the operations.

Mayor Pimpolkar emphasized that while the TMC remains committed to daily sanitation, the vision of a "Clean Thane" relies on active civic partnership. She urged residents to support the administration by adopting sustainable waste disposal habits.

