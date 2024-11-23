 Thane: Massive Fire Destroys 150-200 Scrap Shops, 25 Patra Houses In Bhiwandi's Fatima Nagar; No Casualties Reported
The major fire broke out at 150 to 200 scrap patra shops and over 25 patra houses in the slum area in Bhiwandi. No casualties have been reported. The fire incident took place at Fatima Nagar near Anmol Hotel on Friday around 4 PM. The fire officials of the Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation said that they received information about the fire incident.

NK GuptaUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 12:57 AM IST
Thane: The major fire broke out at 150 to 200 scrap patra shops and over 25 patra houses in the slum area in Bhiwandi. No casualties have been reported. The fire incident took place at Fatima Nagar near Anmol Hotel on Friday around 4 PM.

The fire officials of the Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation said that they received information about the fire incident. They formed a team of firefighting personnel, and four fire engines rushed to the spot.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. The fire tenders came from Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, and Thane to promptly respond to the incident.

Rajesh Pawar, Chief of the Fire department of the Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation said that around 150 to 200 scrap shops and more than 25 houses which were built by steel tins were engulfed. The fire was brought under control by 10.35 PM.

The shops stored various items like thread, plastic, paper, and cardboard, with around 150 to 200 shops engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

