 Thane: Massive fire breaks out at Orion Business Park, no casualty reported; visuals surface
"The reason behind the fire is yet to be known"

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 12:16 AM IST
Thane: A major fire broke out at Orion Business Park adjacent to Cine Wonder Mall in Thane on Tuesday, April 18, at around 8:30 pm. The efforts by Balkum Fire Station firemen are still underway to douse out the fire. No casualties have been reported from the spot.

In a video posted on Instagram, a thick plume of smoke can be seen rising into the air as fire engulfs the surrounding areas.

Avinash Sawant, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, “At 8:30 pm on Tuesday, a fire broke out at Orion Business Park in Thane (West), leading to efforts by disaster management staff, police, and fire brigade officials to contain the blaze."

Sawant further added, "The reason behind the fire is yet to be known. As of now, no casualties have been reported. Also, no one was stuck inside during the fire."

