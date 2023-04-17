Thane: Major fire breaks out at bakery in Ulhasnagar, no casualties reported

Representative Image

Thane: A major fire broke out at a bakery in Ulhasnagar when a cylinder exploded on Sunday night. Fortunately, the workers of the bakery had gone out to eat. Thus, no casualties were reported. However, materials worth in lakhs were burnt in the fire.

Balu Netke, head fire officer, Ulhasnagar informed, "We received the information on Saturday at around 11:30 pm about cylinder explosion in the Beg Zo bakery near Shantinagar crematorium in Ulhasnagar camp number 5. The bakery caught fire. Hundreds of citizens came to the streets due to commotion in the area. While the fire brigade staff were dousing the fire, another cylinder exploded. The firemen, while dousing the fire, took out two cylinders from the burning bakery. Earlier two cylinders were taken out by local citizens."

Netke further added, "The fire at the bakery was brought under control within a few hours but the materials worth in lakhs were burnt in the fire. Fortunately, the 15 workers who work at the bakery did not get hurt in the incident as they had gone out to eat when the incident happened."

Ulhasnagar Central Police station is probing the fire at bakery.

