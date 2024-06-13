Thane: Massive Blaze Erupts At Indo Amines Limited Company In Dombivli MIDC Phase 2; Visuals Surface

Thane: A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Dombivli on Wednesday morning. This is the second such incident in the MIDC complex in three weeks.

On May 23, as many as 13 people were killed and more than 60 injured after a blast in a reactor at Amudan Chemical Company, also located in the same area. The two owners of the company, Malay Mehta and his wife Sneha Mehta, have been arrested.

About The Incident

In the incident on Wednesday, firemen from the MIDC station rushed to the spot with ten fire engines from Kalyan, Thane, Bhiwandi, and Belapur fire stations to douse the blaze, said a fire officer.

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: A fire breaks out in a chemical factory in Dombivli. Fire tenders reach the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/S17sGeyf3k — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2024

Kalyan DCP Sachin Gunjal said that, "No workers or employees were trapped in the company premises. The fire has been brought under control. The fire broke out at Indo Amines, which deals with chemicals used in the manufacture of fertilisers."

The blaze spread to the adjacent Malde company, which deals with capacitors, a manufacturing company making cables and wires. However, both companies had already evacuated their staff.

The blaze reportedly broke out at the Indo Amines Limited Company in Dombivli MIDC Phase 2 at 10:15 am, with smoke spreading across two kilometres. Five vehicles parked in a chemical company nearby were damaged.

Statement Of MIDC Fire Station Chief

MIDC fire station chief Dattatray Shelke said, "On receiving information about the fire, a team of fire personnel and four fire engines were dispatched to the spot. The fire was brought under control in three hours. Now, cooling operations are underway. Two fire engines have deployed at the spot. Concerns of the blaze spreading to surrounding companies and triggering blasts led to an evacuation of these units by the local administration."