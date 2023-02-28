Thane: Manpada police nabs man for burglary, recovers valuables worth ₹12 lakh

File photo

Thane: The Manpada police special team on Monday, February 27 arrested a man from Vadarli village in Ambernath on charges of burglary.

The accused is said to have confessed to committing 10 house-break-ins and thefts in Manpada, Ramnagar and Vishnunagar police station limits.

Earlier the Additional Commissioner of Police of Thane city East region Dattatreya Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kalyan circle Sachin Gunjal and Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Kurade have instructed the senior police inspector of Manpada Shekhar Bagade and other police officials to form a special team to conduct operations to arrest accused in house-break ins and thefts.

Increasing cases of house-break-ins and thefts

Sachin Gunjal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kalyan circle during the press conference informed, "Since last year there has been an increase in house-break-ins and thefts in various parts of Dombivali. When the working class go to work in the morning, the lock of their closed house was broken and their valuables worth lakhs of rupees were stolen. Also many people go to their native place during May vacation. Taking into account the possibility of increase in house-break ins during this period the special team was formed."

Gunjal further added, "On Monday the special team under the guidance of Manpada senior police inspector Shekhar Bagade arrested the accused identified as Shankar Bhimrao Suryavanshi alias Dhotee alias Benale (26).During interrogation, it was found that the accused and his accomplices were allegedly involved in 10 cases of house-breaking and thefts in the limits of various police stations in Dombivali area. Also the police have recovered stolen ornaments and cash worth Rs 12 lakh. A manhunt has been launched for the other accused."

The accused has committed six crimes in Manpada area, three in Vishnunagar area and one in Ramnagar police station area.