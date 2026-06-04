Thane Mangrove Cell Installs Protective Fencing At Mithbunder Wetlands To Prevent Encroachments And Dumping

New protective fencing along Mithbunder Road aims to safeguard Thane's mangroves, wildlife habitats and sensitive wetland ecosystem | File Photo

Thane, June 4: The Mithbunder Road area in Thane East, renowned for its picturesque mangroves emerging through morning mist and vibrant avian life, has received a significant ecological boost.

To protect this environmentally sensitive belt, the Mangrove Cell has installed iron protective fencing, effectively curbing illegal debris dumping and land encroachment. This initiative has provided a much-needed protective shield to the local coastal biodiversity, breathing new life into the ecosystem.

Previously, certain stretches along the Swami Samarth Math route were plagued by the unauthorised dumping of soil, construction debris, and municipal waste. Environmentalists feared this would severely impact the mangroves, alter natural water channels, and disrupt wildlife habitats.

Notably, this specific coastal patch is a known habitat for diverse fauna, including golden jackals, mongooses, monitor lizards, various snake species, and numerous migratory and resident birds.

Protective fencing installed

In response to these growing threats, the Mangrove Department took swift action by erecting protective mesh networks on both sides of the road. This intervention has successfully blocked unauthorised vehicular access for dumping, ensuring the long-term survival of the wetlands.

Mangroves in the Mithbunder area are far more than a mere cluster of trees; they serve as the ecological backbone of the Thane Creek. They play a critical role in preventing coastal erosion, sequestering blue carbon, providing vital breeding grounds for marine life, and mitigating the impact of urban flooding.

World Environment Day context

Coming on the eve of World Environment Day, the department’s proactive measures are being hailed as a model framework for urban wetland conservation.

Also Watch:

"The Mangrove Department is continuously working toward the conservation of the Mithbunder wetlands," said Manish Pawar, Range Forest Officer, Thane (Mangrove Cell). "The mangrove saplings planted here previously are now thriving, directly benefiting local biodiversity. We have implemented strict protective measures to eliminate any potential threats, and safeguarding this fragile ecosystem remains our utmost priority."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/