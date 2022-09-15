Thane: Man walks into Dombivli hospital with his intestines in hand; was stabbed in road rage incident | Pixabay

A man, after being stabbed in a road rage incident, walked into a hospital with his intestines in hand. The incident happened at Dombivli. According to the reports, the police have arrested the accused.

A Midday report quoted police officials saying that a Harshad Rasal's (30) mini bus brushed with the accused Pandit Mhatre's vehicle. Enraged, the accused picked up a fight with Rasal.

The report stated that although Rasal's uncle tried to mediate, the accused started a heated argument. The situation intensified when accused called someone and asked them to come over.

Three men reportedly arrived later and began hitting Rasal and his uncle. When he protested, the accused brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. Consequently, his intestines fell out and he was bleeding.

One of the onlookers who tried to help Harshad, sustained injuries. Both the injured persons were taken to Neptune Hospital, the police told Midday. The reports also stated that the onlooker who was injured is in a critical condition and is in ICU.

According to a report in Times Now, the accused prime accused Mhatre has been arrested while his accomplices are absconding. The police have booked them under Sections 307, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.