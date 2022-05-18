e-Paper Get App
Home / Mumbai / Thane: Man trying to commit theft in building falls off, dies

Thane: Man trying to commit theft in building falls off, dies

The incident took place in Dombivali area

FPJ Bureau | Updated on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 08:59 AM IST

Photo: Representative Image
One person died and his associate was seriously injured after they slipped and fell from a metal pipe while trying to scale a building to allegedly commit theft, police in Dombivali area of Thane said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Khambalpada area of Dombivali on Monday night. While coming down a metal pipe, both fell. Bhatkar died instantly.

