Thane: Man trying to commit theft in building falls off, dies

One person died and his associate was seriously injured after they slipped and fell from a metal pipe while trying to scale a building to allegedly commit theft, police in Dombivali area of Thane said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Khambalpada area of Dombivali on Monday night. While coming down a metal pipe, both fell. Bhatkar died instantly.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 08:59 AM IST