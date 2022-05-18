Thane: Chemical tanker capsizes on Ghodbunder Road; two injured

Two persons were injured after a tanker filled with chemical overturned on Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane as the driver lost balance on its way to Ratnagiri in Gujarat, on Tuesday.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, as soon as the tanker containing 10 tonnes of Ethyl Benzyl Aniline (EBA) chemical reached near Horizon Prime Hospital at Ghodbunder Road, the driver lost its control over the vehicle and the tanker rammed into a divider, resulting in its overturning in the middle of the road.

Due to its overturning, the chemical spilled over the road which led to huge traffic congestion over the Western Expressway Highway that connects National Highway 48 at Ghodbunder village.

The tanker was removed after three hours of efforts of the fire brigade and police also reached the spot on time.

More details are awaited

Maharashtra | A tanker filled with Ethyl Benzyl Aniline (EBA) chemical capsized on Ghodbunder Road in Thane as the driver lost balance on its way to Ratnagiri last night. 2 people got injured. After 3hrs, the tanker was removed: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/91fDUVcUyB — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 07:34 AM IST