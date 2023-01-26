Thane: Man steals motorcycles to 'impress girlfriend', held; 13 two-wheelers recovered

Representative Image | File

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man for stealing expensive motorcycles in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district and recovered 13 vehicles, an official said.

The accused, Subham Bhaskar Pawar, allegedly stole the costly motorbikes to "impress" his girlfriend, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III-Kalyan) Sachin Gunjal told reporters on Wednesday.

13 two-wheelers recovered

He was nabbed on Monday and following his interrogation, the police recovered 13 stolen motorbikes worth Rs 16.05 lakh from various places including Latur, Solapur and Pune, the official said.

The local police are carrying out further probe into the case, he added.