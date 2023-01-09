Thane: Man stabs live-in partner multiple times for forcing him to marry her, dumps body in Kasara forest with friend's aid; 2 held | Representative Image

Thane: The Kasara police recently arrested two men for allegedly killing a 22-year-old woman and dumping her body at the Kasara forest on Friday, January 6. The two accused were arrested within 24 hours of the incident from Bhiwandi.

The incident came to light after the woman's body was spotted in the forest with multiple stab injuries. The police had recovered her mobile phone from the crime scene.

Sandeep Gite, inspector from Kasara police station said, "We scanned the CCTV footage of the area and of different places on Mumbai-Nashik highway. After scanning, we found the woman with two men on a motorcycle and post that we unlocked the deceased's phone which helped us identify her."

Gite further added, "During the investigation we came to know that the woman was a resident of Avchitpada area in Bhiwandi. Our team along with the Bhiwandi police laid a trap and arrested the main accused identified as Rizwan and his friend Arshad from their homes. We have registered a case under IPC sections 302 (murder) against both the accused. We are further investigating the case."

Gite informed that the main accused Rizwan was in a live-in relationship with the victim from last one year. And the victim was also forcing the accused for marriage and the reason accused planned a plot to kill the woman.