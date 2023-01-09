Thane: 30 youths felicitated in Ulhasnagar for commendable social works in different states |

Thane: The youngsters of Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Kalyan through their non-governmental organisation (NGO) Youngistan Foundation honoured around 30 youths from different states of the country for their excellent works in the field of social service, cinema, medicine and research and development. The Pride of Young Hindustan Award 2023 was given to the achievers at the event held at Vedanta College in Ulhasnagar 3, Vitthalwadi on Saturday, January 7.

Several officials from Youngistan Foundation were present at award ceremony

All the 30 youths were awarded under the guidance of Youngistan Foundation Founder and president Mithilesh Jha and the guest presents were Ruben Mascrahenas (Founder of Khana Chahiye), Savita V Amarshetty (president, Government of Karnataka Skills Marketing), Dr. Poornima Jogi S (NSS Implementation Office - Government of Karnataka), Sarita Khanchandani (president - Hirali Foundation), Dr. Sangeeta Kohli (principal Vedanta College), Dr. Viswanathan Iyer (vice chancellor - Vedanta College), Devendra Singh and Shashikant Dayama.

Names of the awardees

Sarvashree Sachin from Punjab, Shraddha Pathak from Madhya Pradesh, Ayush Tamrakar from Chhattisgarh, Kajal Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Shalini Gupta from Chhattisgarh, Rukhsana Khan from Uttar Pradesh, Prakash Chandra Mahapatra from Odisha, Lalit Tiwari from Rajasthan, Bittu Laha from West Bengal, Chandan Kumar Dubey from Bihar, Vishal Singh from Jammu and Kashmir, Smriti Singh Rajput from Bihar, Rajshree Raje Mane from Maharashtra, Sanjay Kumar Y Biradar from Karnataka, Ajay Lalwani from Ulhasnagar , Aamir Muzaffar Shah from Jammu and Kashmir, Bijoy Krishna Deb from Tripura, Aishwarya More and Meghna Bhalekar from Maharashtra were awarded in appreciation of their social works.

Event was organized by Youngistaan Foundation volunteers

The three-day event from 5th to 7th January was made possible by Youngistaan Foundation volunteers Roshan Jha, Shubham Gupta, Ankit Mishra, Shikha Singh, Indrajit Thakur, Rajan Kanaujia, Anand Verma, Pratishka Salian, Yogesh Sindh, Meghna Bhalekar and Ashish Sabat.

President of the organization speaks on objectives of awards

Mithilesh Jha, president of the organization, said, "The main objectives behind the Pride of Young Hindustan Award 2023 was to encourage the youths in different states of the country who are excelling in their field but they are not getting any recognition so we thought of honouring such youths. The social activists or workers do not need anything but they need recognition."

"The Youngistan Foundation has taken this initiative to select 30 youth from the country every year and award them with the Pride of Young Hindustan Award and give a new direction to their energies. The social activists of many social organizations of Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Kalyan were also honoured during the event," he added.