Thane: Man snatches chain off old woman's neck in Naupada; visuals surface

Man snatches chain off old woman's neck in Naupada; visuals surface | Screengrab

In a shocking incident in Thane, a man is seen snatching a chain off an old woman's neck and fleeing.

The incident reportedly took place in Nirmala Apartment in the Naupada area in Thane West. The entire incident was caught on CCTV.

In the video, the old woman is seen waiting for the elevator. While she is waiting, a man in a mask comes and stands next to her.

As soon as the lift door opens, the man stretches his hand out and pulls the chain off her neck, before running away from the spot.

While responding to the incident, the Thane City Police said, "Your information has been reported to Senior Police Inspector Naupada Police Station for necessary action."

