e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Man snatches chain off old woman's neck in Naupada; visuals surface

Thane: Man snatches chain off old woman's neck in Naupada; visuals surface

While responding to the incident, the Thane City Police said that the information has been reported to Naupada police officials

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
Man snatches chain off old woman's neck in Naupada; visuals surface | Screengrab
Follow us on

In a shocking incident in Thane, a man is seen snatching a chain off an old woman's neck and fleeing.

The incident reportedly took place in Nirmala Apartment in the Naupada area in Thane West. The entire incident was caught on CCTV.

In the video, the old woman is seen waiting for the elevator. While she is waiting, a man in a mask comes and stands next to her.

As soon as the lift door opens, the man stretches his hand out and pulls the chain off her neck, before running away from the spot.

While responding to the incident, the Thane City Police said, "Your information has been reported to Senior Police Inspector Naupada Police Station for necessary action."

Read Also
Thane: Man held for ₹3,30,000 jewellery theft at house in Bhiwandi
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Man snatches chain off old woman's neck in Naupada; visuals surface

Thane: Man snatches chain off old woman's neck in Naupada; visuals surface

Navi Mumbai: 36-year-old held with banned gutkha worth ₹1.29 lakh in Turbhe

Navi Mumbai: 36-year-old held with banned gutkha worth ₹1.29 lakh in Turbhe

Bombay High Court: Woman entitled to maintenance under Domestic Violence Act even after divorce

Bombay High Court: Woman entitled to maintenance under Domestic Violence Act even after divorce

Vande Bharat Express train reaches Badlapur from Mulund in 25 minutes: Reports

Vande Bharat Express train reaches Badlapur from Mulund in 25 minutes: Reports

Mumbai Police issues prohibitory order ahead of PM Modi's Feb 10 visit; drones, other flying...

Mumbai Police issues prohibitory order ahead of PM Modi's Feb 10 visit; drones, other flying...