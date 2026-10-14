 Thane: Man Shot Dead In Firing At Ulhasnagar Railway Station Complex
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Thane: Man Shot Dead In Firing At Ulhasnagar Railway Station Complex

A person was shot dead at the Ulhasnagar railway station complex near Mumbai on Wednesday evening, with two rounds reportedly fired. The attackers fled, triggering panic at the premises. Preliminary information suggests an old rivalry may have led to the shooting, but the motive remains unconfirmed. Local police have reached the scene, and further details are awaited.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Wednesday, October 14, 2026, 10:23 PM IST
Thane: Man Shot Dead In Firing At Ulhasnagar Railway Station Complex
Thane: Man Shot Dead In Firing At Ulhasnagar Railway Station Complex | File Pic (Representational Image)

A man was shot dead at the Ulhasnagar railway station premises near Mumbai on Wednesday evening. According to preliminary police inputs, two rounds were fired during the incident.

The victim was identified as Harish Gajwani. The circumstances that led to the shooting remain unclear.

Initial reports suggest that an old dispute could have prompted the attack, although the motive is yet to be officially established.

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The assailants reportedly escaped immediately after the firing, causing panic among people present at the railway station complex.

Local police personnel arrived at the scene soon after the incident was reported.

Further information regarding the shooting and the identities of those involved is awaited.

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