Thane: Man Shot Dead In Firing At Ulhasnagar Railway Station Complex | File Pic (Representational Image)

A man was shot dead at the Ulhasnagar railway station premises near Mumbai on Wednesday evening. According to preliminary police inputs, two rounds were fired during the incident.

The victim was identified as Harish Gajwani. The circumstances that led to the shooting remain unclear.

Initial reports suggest that an old dispute could have prompted the attack, although the motive is yet to be officially established.

The assailants reportedly escaped immediately after the firing, causing panic among people present at the railway station complex.

Local police personnel arrived at the scene soon after the incident was reported.

Further information regarding the shooting and the identities of those involved is awaited.

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