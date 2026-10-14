Panvel Crime: 28-Year-Old Driver Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Colleague With Broken Beer Bottle Over Old Dispute

A driver was arrested after allegedly attacking his colleague with broken glass during a dispute at a hotel in Palspe Phata | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, October 14, 2026: A 28-year-old driver was arrested for allegedly attempting to kill his colleague by attacking him with a broken beer bottle during a dispute at a hotel in Palspe Phata, Panvel. The victim, Salman Jamadar Pathan, 30, sustained serious injuries to his neck and is undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital in Kamothe.

Dispute Leads To Bottle Attack

According to the police, the accused, Kishor Sanjay Akolkar, 28, and Pathan, both residents of Ahilyanagar and working as drivers, knew each other well. The two had an earlier dispute, over which Akolkar allegedly continued to harbour a grudge.

The incident took place around 11 am on Monday, October 12, when Pathan, his friends and Akolkar were at Hotel Rahul Park in Palspe Phata.

Akolkar and Pathan reportedly got into another argument over their past dispute. During the altercation, Akolkar allegedly broke a beer bottle and attacked Pathan with the broken glass, striking him in the neck.

Victim Hospitalised With Serious Injuries

Pathan was seriously injured in the attack and was rushed to MGM Hospital in Kamothe for treatment.

Following the incident, Akolkar allegedly fled the spot. Panvel City Police registered a case against him on Monday night under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempted murder and subsequently traced and arrested him.

Also Watch:

“The accused allegedly attacked his colleague with a broken beer bottle following an argument over an old dispute. We have arrested him and further investigation is underway,” a police officer said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/