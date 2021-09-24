Thane: Man sets ablaze wife as she refuses to give money for alcohol, arrested

Bhiwandi: The Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly killing his 32-year-old wife. The police said the accused demanded cash from his wife for alcohol. As she refused, the accused threw kerosene on her and set her ablaze.

The police said the deceased was identified as Rukhsana Banu Firoz Shaikh, 30, a resident of Shanti Nagar in Bhiwandi. The police said the incident took place on September 23, at 5:15pm at their residence. The accused identified as Firoz Shaikh, 35, was jobless and addicted to alcohol. The couple used to stay with their two kids and Rukhsana used to do household chores to look after the family.

"On Thursday evening Firoz demanded cash to consume alcohol, which was a regular affair. But as his wife refused to give him money, he took kerosene and threw it on her and set her ablaze. The woman suffered more than 50 percent burn injuries and was shifted to civic hospital for treatment," said a police officer from Shanti Nagar police station.

The Shanti Nagar police on Thursday night registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian penal code. "On Friday the woman succumbed to her injuries. Accordingly, we have registered a murder case. The accused has been arrested and is in police custody. The accused was jobless and usually used to harass his wife for money to consume alcohol," said Sheetal Raut, senior police inspector, Shanti Nagar police station.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 06:50 PM IST