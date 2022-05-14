Thane: Man loses Rs 67.5 lakh in exchange of demonetised notes

Thane: A businessman from Ulhasanagar was cheated of Rs 67.5 lakh allegedly by a group of persons who promised to get demonetised notes exchanged, a police official said on Friday.

He said that the businessman was given demonetised notes with a face value of Rs 5 crore after the accused took away Rs 60 lakh from him last year. He was also threatened by persons posing as policemen.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 09:22 AM IST