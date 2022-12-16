Thane: Man held for stealing Rs 20 lakh in cash, gold, silver from Kalyan house

Thane: Man held for stealing Rs 20.57 lakh in cash, gold, silver from Kalyan house | Representative Image

Thane: A man was arrested for alleged involvement in a house breaking theft (HBT) incident in Maharashtra's Thane district in which gold, silver and cash totalling Rs 20.57 lakh were stolen, a police official said on Friday.

The HBT incident took place in the intervening night of November 26 and 27 in Oak Baug area of Kalyan, said MFC police station senior inspector AB Honmane.

"Our probe zeroed in on the accused from Moholi Road here. We recovered the entire loot from him, including 46 tolas of gold. He is also involved in eight other crimes, six of which now stand solved with his arrest," Honmane said.