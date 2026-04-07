Thane: Man Goes Berserk, Smashes 12 Car Windows; Detained After Creating Panic

Thane: Thane witnessed a shocking incident after a man allegedly went on a violent rampage, smashing the windows of multiple vehicles on a busy road near a residential area, triggering panic among locals. The incident has since gone viral on social media.

In the widely circulated video, the man can be seen holding what appears to be a hockey stick as he walks into active traffic. Without warning, he begins striking the windows of moving vehicles at random. Eyewitnesses captured visuals of the man shouting and behaving aggressively while targeting passing cars. Despite the presence of several bystanders, no one initially intervened, with many appearing fearful of approaching him due to his erratic behaviour.

The footage later shows multiple vehicles lined up with shattered windows, indicating the extent of the damage caused during the incident. While most of the affected vehicles were cars, at least one tempo was also targeted.

According to a post by Saamtvnews, the incident reportedly took place near Nitin Signal in the Green Road area, close to the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The sudden act of vandalism created a sense of fear in the otherwise residential locality, with residents expressing concern over safety in the area. The motive behind the man’s actions remains unclear.

Police later reached the spot and detained the accused. Visuals show him resisting while being taken into custody. Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident and assess the damage caused.

The episode has raised serious concerns about public safety and the need for swift intervention in such unpredictable situations, especially in densely populated urban areas like Thane.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/