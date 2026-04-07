Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel Work Launched; Here's How TBM Nayak Will Transform Travel For Mumbaikars

Mumbai: The first Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), named Nayak, has been launched to begin excavation for the Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel project today. The inauguration was officially done by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik was also present at the event, which took place at the TBM launch site in Manpada, Thane.

At present, the 23-kilometre journey between Thane and Borivali takes anywhere between 60 and 90 minutes, largely due to heavy congestion on Ghodbunder Road. Once completed, the new tunnel route will bring this travel time down to just 15 minutes, offering a faster and more reliable commute. The project, which began on May 19, 2023, is expected to be completed by May 2028.

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Implemented by MMRDA, the project also includes connecting roads linking the Western Express Highway in Borivali and Ghodbunder Road in Thane.

A machine built for Mumbai’s toughest terrain, a 13.34-metre diameter single-shield TBM—among the largest deployed in urban tunnelling. Weighing nearly 2,500 tonnes and assembled from over a thousand components, the machine represents cutting-edge engineering tailored for challenging geological conditions.

Meanwhile, prior to this, Phase 1 of the long-awaited Metro Line 9 rail service between Dahisar East and Mira Bhayandar was inaugurated. CM Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, were present at the inauguration ceremony of phase 1 connecting Dahisar East to Kashigaon.

The 4.97 km line connecting Dahisar and Kashigaon, with stations at Pandurang Wadi and Miragaon, is expected to provide relief to commuters in the Mira-Bhayander region, which currently depends heavily on road transport, leading to frequent traffic congestion.

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