Thane: Man from Ulhasnagar arrested for sending obscene messages through international virtual numbers to woman

The Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan arrested a 27-year-old man from Ulhasnagar for sending obscene messages and making video calls to a 29-year-old woman. The police said the accused was using international virtual numbers to send the messages.

The police said the complainant, a 29-year-old, is a resident of Kalyan. In her statement to police she alleged about receiving obscene messages from different mobile numbers in-between November 12 to December 29. The message was sent using an international virtual mobile through different numbers. He also made video calls by keeping the camera off. However, on the complaint of the woman a case was registered at Mahatma Phule police station under sections of the Indian penal code and relevant section of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The police started the investigation but were not getting any clue about the accused who was using international virtual numbers. "However, scrutinizing the technical details and with the help of the cyber cell team. The police got a lead about the accused using the IP address of Airtel telecom and an internet service to make the call. On further scrutinising the IP address the team got two mobile numbers linked to it. However, it further came to light that the IP address was used by Gurdeep Singh Khalsa, 27, a resident of Ulhasnagar," said a police officer.

The police said the accused was detained and his mobile phone was checked to find the messages he sent. "He was arrested on December 30 and after producing in court he was remanded in police custody till January 2," said a police officer.

During the investigation, the police found the accused doing an event management job for a fashion show and created a video of a woman to upload it on youtube channel. "Some five years ago the victim was detained for making a video ad with the accused. However, keeping anger and taking revenge for the same. The accused sent obscene messages and made blank video calls to harass her. Even after she used to block the number he used to change the numbers and again repeated the same," said a police officer.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 07:00 AM IST